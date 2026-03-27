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Home / India News / Cong slams PM over rising oil, gas import dependence amid supply concerns

Cong slams PM over rising oil, gas import dependence amid supply concerns

The Congress leader's remarks come amid reports of panic buying and long queues at petrol pumps and LPG distributors

Jairam Ramesh

State-owned oil marketing companies has said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and supplies remain stable (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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The Congress on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's increasing dependence on crude oil, LPG and natural gas imports.

"The gas grandly promised by Mr Modi has remained that -- gas," Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said on X, pointing to India's dependence on natural gas imports.

"Between 2014-15 and 2024-25, India's dependence on crude oil imports went up from 84 per cent to 90 per cent. Between 2014-15 and 2024-25, India's dependence on LPG imports went up from 46 per cent to 62 per cent," Ramesh said, adding that "all this when the mantra was supposed to be Atmanirbharta, or self-reliance.

 

The natural gas story is murkier, he claimed.

"On June 26, 2005, the then CM of Gujarat (Modi) boasted that the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation had discovered India's biggest gas reserve in the deep waters of the Krishna-Godavari river basin. Mr Modi announced that this would make India energy independent," Ramesh said.

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He claimed that five CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) reports between 2011 and 2016 were to reveal later that this was a "₹20,000 crore scam, which was subsequently covered by the prime minister, forcing Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation's merger into Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in August 2017".

The Congress leader's remarks come amid reports of panic buying and long queues at petrol pumps and LPG distributors. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, for the first time since the war in West Asia broke out, released stock details of crude oil, fuel and LPG as it rushed to calm nerves.

India has about 60 days of oil stock cover and has arranged one full month of LPG supply, the government said on Thursday, adding that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG, calling reports of shortages a "deliberate misinformation campaign" aimed at triggering panic buying.

Parallely, state-owned oil marketing companies also said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and supplies remain stable.

In a statement, the ministry said that all petrol pumps across the country are adequately stocked and operating normally, with no rationing of petrol or diesel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Congress fuel imports India crude oil crude oil reserves

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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