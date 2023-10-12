close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

Passengers can now book QR-based tickets using Paytm app: DMRC

Delhi Metro has introduced a QR code-based ticketing facility through the Paytm app across all lines, officials said on Thursday

DMRC, Delhi metro

Photo: DMRC twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Metro has introduced a QR code-based ticketing facility through the Paytm app across all lines, officials said on Thursday.
This expansion of the innovative service was inaugurated by Vikas Kumar, the Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), according to an official statement.
With this new feature, commuters can now get the mobile QR ticket on the Paytm app under the Delhi Metro' section, by simply entering the station of entry and destination on the day of the journey, it added.
Passengers can just hold their smartphone in front of the QR code scanner of the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at both entry and exit stations to proceed with the journey. Earlier this facility was available only on the Airport Express Line, it added.
Kumar noted that this expansion is a significant step towards providing efficient and stress-free transportation to the vast number of metro commuters in the national capital.
"In the recent past, we have taken host of measures to facilitate digital ticketing showing our commitment to the Digital India initiative, aimed at providing government services electronically with improved online infrastructure and inclusivity," he added.
In another statement, the DMRC said that with the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon scheduled for October 15, the train services will commence at 3.45 am from terminal stations across all metro lines.
This early start is intended to facilitate the seamless transportation of participants to the race venue at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and the '10K' venue on Janpath-Tolstoy Marg Junction, the statement said.
Trains will operate at approximately 15-minute intervals on all lines until 6 am. After 6 am, metro services will continue according to their normal schedule throughout the day on all lines, it added.

Also Read

DMRC's new app allows passengers to buy tickets directly from smartphones

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Paytm disbursed loans worth Rs 5,517 crore in August, average MTU up 20%

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

Auto workers shut down Ford's largest factory, threaten Stellantis

Kerala launches insurance cover for MSME sector to safeguard businesses

India among San Francisco's top market for tourism growth recovery

Mizoram Cong leader accuses CM Zoramthanga of misleading debt calculations

India supports establishment of independent state of Palestine: MEA

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DMRC Paytm Paytm for business train passengers

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchAus vs SA Live Score

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon