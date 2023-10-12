close
Mizoram Cong leader accuses CM Zoramthanga of misleading debt calculations

Zoramthanga and his favored ministers receive most of the benefits, whereas the majority of the population has to struggle against misery, MPCC leader Zodintluanga said

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga i

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga i

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) leader Zodintluanga has blamed Chief Minister Zoramthanga for deploying incorrect methods for computing Mizoram's debt and misleading the public, according to a report by the EastMojo.

Speaking to reporters, the MPCC leader said that both India and the world have put in place a system for calculating debt based on the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) percentage data from the Reserve Bank of India. Mizoram's debt is at 56.7 per cent relative to its GSDP percentage, the highest in the country. The budget estimate points towards a debt of 53.1 per cent, he added.

Zodintluanga took a jibe at the Mizo National Front (MNF) government for having the highest level of debt in the country without any significant progress or development in the state. Zoramthanga and his favored ministers receive most of the benefits, whereas most of the population must struggle against misery. The concern is not against incurring debt for essential developmental projects, he added.

Earlier, Former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Ronald Sapa Tlau, who is also the chief spokesman for the MPCC, alleged that the election dates for the forthcoming assembly polls had been advanced by over a month to curtail the rising popularity of the Congress party in Mizoram.

Tlau also slammed Zoramthanga for mishandling the state's financial resources and warned of an impending disaster if the current trajectory continues.

Zoramthanga had criticised Opposition parties, claiming that these parties failed to find reasonable arguments against the MNF. Responding to allegations of high state debt, the MNF chief responded that Mizoram ranked second-lowest in terms of debt among Indian states.

On Monday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that Assembly elections in Mizoram are set to take place on November 7. The counting of votes will be undertaken on December 3.

The ruling MNF and Opposition ZPM have released the list of candidates. Zoramthanga will fight from his current constituency Aizawl East-I.

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

