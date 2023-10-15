Basmati rice minimum export price review still under consideration: Centre

The government today said that the review of the Minimum Export Price (MEP) of $1,200 per tonne levied on basmati rice exports in August is still under active consideration, even as it had extended the same until further orders on Saturday.

The MEP was up for reconsideration on October 15.

The statement came amid reports that, enraged over the extension of the MEP on basmati rice, some exporters had stopped buying new basmati from farmers. This has led to a decline in their open market prices by at least Rs 300-400 per quintal in the last few days.

Some exporters are demanding that the MEP be brought down to $900-1,000 per tonne to improve overseas sales.

However, a section of the exporters and officials have justified the high MEP on the grounds that the current FOB (Free on Board) export price of Indian basmati rice, after assuming a procurement price of around Rs 3,835 per quintal, comes to somewhere around $1,170 per tonne in Mundra and JNPT ports.

The MEP is just around $30 per tonne more than the FOB price, which translates into a nominal increase in the purchase price for international customers.

"This is a very small premium which international buyers can pay for getting Indian basmati rice, which is already a niche product," a trader said.

The total final landed price of Indian basmati, based on the procurement price of Rs 3,835 per quintal, comes to around Rs 9,692 per quintal in Mundra port and Rs 9,688 in JNPT port—the two biggest destinations from where Indian basmati gets exported around the world.

However, traders who favour the lowering of the basmati MEP said that the argument that the FOB price is already near the MEP is only for old basmati rice varieties. But as soon as the new PUSA 1121 starts hitting the market, prices will fall sharply, hurting the growers.

So far, some reports show that just around 30 per cent of the total basmati crop has come into the market, while the remaining 70 per cent will arrive in the next few weeks.

To this, the official statement issued today said that now, the new crop of basmati has started arriving and there is generally a decline in prices when the new crop starts arriving.

On the second argument, that an MEP of $1,200 per tonne for Indian basmati will lead to a shift in the market towards basmati produced in Pakistan, which is India's nearest competitor in the world markets, the supporters of the MEP said that it won't happen overnight. In the past, too, in several years, Indian basmati rice has commanded a premium of at least 15 per cent over Pakistani varieties.

Pakistan had levied an MEP of $1,103 on white basmati rice and also on sella basmati rice some time back, while the Indian MEP is $1,200 per tonne.

Data shows that since the financial year 2017-18, only in FY23 did Pakistani basmati rice command a premium over the Indian varieties in three years, while the reverse happened in two years.

Their argument against lowering the MEP is that if Indian basmati rice is priced too low compared to Pakistani varieties, this premium will be lost forever.

"In the current scenario, retaining the minimum export price of basmati could be interpreted as a measure for food security. But this could also be a cautious position to guard Indian basmati rice's exclusive GI branding in the ongoing FTAs. If the Indian floor price is below Pakistan's MEP, it could lower the premium price of the Indian brand, which might hurt our long-term international positioning. For me, gradually, the market will undertake real price discovery of basmati paddy based on this extended floor price," S. Chandrasekaran, a leading trade policy analyst and author of the book "Basmati Rice: The Natural History Geographical Indication," told Business Standard.

In a separate decision, the Centre over the weekend also extended the 20 per cent import duty on non-basmati parboiled rice until March 31, 2024. The import duty on parboiled rice was imposed simultaneously with basmati rice, both with the intention to check food inflation.

Reacting to the same, the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) requested the Centre for a flat export duty of $80 per tonne on parboiled rice instead of the current 20 per cent duty to smoothen trade.

They also requested the government to reconsider its export ban on white rice, which was imposed in July 2023, and reduce the minimum export price for basmati rice to $850 per tonne to prevent negative impacts on both export volumes and farmers.