Patnaik inaugurates several projects as Odisha celebrates 'Akshay Tritiya'

He inaugurated a creche at the state secretariat for the children of government employees. It will be able to accommodate 20 children

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM

Photo: Twitter @Naveen_odisha

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 8:47 PM IST
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a slew of government projects on Sunday in view of 'Akshay Tritiya', which marks the commencement of agricultural activities in Odisha before the onset of monsoon.

Patnaik participated in 'Akhi Muthi Anukula', the ceremonial act of sowing seeds in paddy fields and ploughing, at the farm of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) in Bhubaneswar.

'Akshay Tritiya', which is observed as state-level Farmers' Day, also marks the beginning of the chariot construction works at Puri's Jagannath Temple for the annual Ratha Jatra.

Patnaik greeted the people, especially farmers, on the ocassion, wishing them a good harvest.

He inaugurated a creche at the state secretariat for the children of government employees. It will be able to accommodate 20 children.

He also inaugurated a Millet Shakti cafe. The state has so far opened 142 such outlets across Odisha under the Millet Mission.

He launched the Agricultural Review Centre, which will function as a central command and control centre.

Lord Jagannath's 'Chandan Jatra' was also celebrated during the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Naveen Patnaik Odisha

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

