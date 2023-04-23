close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Farooq Abdullah's remarks on Poonch terror attack unacceptable: BJP

On Friday, the NC president had said the top security officials in Jammu and Kashmir should look into the lapses that led to the killing of the soldiers

Press Trust of India Jammu
Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah arrives at the office of Directorate of Enforcement for questioning in connection with alleged Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam, in Srinagar, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI P

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A day after National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah asked security agencies not to harass innocents during their operation against the perpetrators of a recent terror attack in Poonch, the BJP on Sunday said the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's remarks are unacceptable as those could hamper the probe.

The saffron party also said people should also understand the "ill motives" of the NC leadership, which is trying to create a wedge between communities by misusing such critical situations.

"Abdullah accused investigation agencies of harassing common people in the name of the Poonch terror attack probe. He should not mislead people and rather ask them to join the probe to punish the culprits as soon as possible," senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta said here.

Five Army personnel were killed and one was seriously injured after their vehicle was attacked by terrorists in Poonch on Thursday. The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

"They (security agencies) have started operations in Pooch. They should not arrest innocent people. It was their mistake, they should not harass innocent people. It is wrong and it should be avoided," Abdullah said on Saturday.

On Friday, the NC president had said the top security officials in Jammu and Kashmir should look into the lapses that led to the killing of the soldiers.

Also Read

Poonch terror attack: Names of five soldiers killed released by Indian Army

Don't harass innocents in Poonch attack investigation: Farooq Abdullah

Never joined hands with Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah at rally in J-K's Akhnoor

Opposition has to unite to win elections against BJP: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

Bar Council passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage legalisation

DGCA orders probe as official dies by helicopter rotor blades in Kedarnath

Medical colleges in Himachal to get world-class facilities: CM Sukhu

India will become third largest economy in world by 2030: VP Dhankhar

Archery World Cup: Indian men team wins silver, Dhiraj won bronze

"The area (where the attack took place) is closer to the border. There must be a security issue which they need to check. There has been a mistake somewhere, they should look into it," he had said.

Gupta said the NC leadership should ponder for a while that central agencies are probing the case of a terror attack in which five Army bravehearts have given the supreme sacrifice.

"The unfounded statements given by Abdullah in context of the Poonch attack are unacceptable as these could hamper the investigation and have the potential to alienate people from the mainstream," he said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister also said people should understand the "ill motives" of the NC leadership, which is trying to create a wedge between communities by misusing such critical situations.

"Those who have any knowledge about the terror strike in Poonch should come forward and become part of the probe as five countrymen have lost their precious lives while performing their duties," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Farooq Abdullah Poonch BJP

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India will become third largest economy in world by 2030: VP Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankhar
2 min read

Archery World Cup: Indian men team wins silver, Dhiraj won bronze

Archery at Olympics
3 min read

Thunderstorm to moderate rain in South Bengal districts in next 3 days: MeT

Rainfall, Delhi rain
1 min read

Massive crowds join Rahul Gandhi on his road show in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Image
1 min read

TN CM Stalin to visit Japan, Singapore, and UK to attract investments

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read
Premium

Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile

India conducts successful trial of BMD interceptor missile
2 min read

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

LIVE: BJP govt in Karnataka is the most corrupt in the country, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon