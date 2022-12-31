JUST IN
Business Standard

CM Patnaik inaugurates postgraduate medical college in Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the new Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Bhubaneswar

Odisha  | Naveen Pattnaik | Bhubaneswar

ANI  General News 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating the Product Application and Development Centre, set up by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), via video conferencing, in Paradip.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the new Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Bhubaneswar.

Inaugurating the institute, the Chief Minister said it will play a significant role in providing quality education and expert healthcare to people in the capital and the state.

Studies in Post Graduate courses have started in six disciplines. These are General Surgery, Medicine, Orthopedics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pulmonary Medicine, and Pediatrics. According to the official statement, a total of 24 students have been admitted from the current academic year.

The Chief Minister interacted with some students of the institute. Chief Minister Patnaik advised the students to work for the welfare of the people following the 5T principles and wished them the best for their future careers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 11:12 IST

