DGCA orders probe as official dies by helicopter rotor blades in Kedarnath

The official added that they have ordered a detailed investigation into the matter. They are coordinating with UCADA members to get more details into the incident, the officials said

Representative Image

Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 8:18 PM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday ordered a detailed investigation into the incident where an officer of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) died in Kedarnath after he came in the range of the rotor blades of a helicopter.

According to a senior DGCA official, Kestrel Aviation Augusta 119 helicopter VT-RNK was picking up the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) team from Kedarnath helipad on Sunday when the incident took place. While boarding the helicopter with rotors running one passenger walked into the tail rotor and sustained fatal injuries, said the officials.

The official added that they have ordered a detailed investigation into the matter. They are coordinating with UCADA members to get more details into the incident, the officials said.

A man was killed after being hit by the rotor blades of a helicopter in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath on Sunday, officials said.

According to the officials, the deceased was an officer of UCADA.

The incident happened at a Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Ltd (GMVN) helipad at around 2.15 pm on Sunday. The officers had gone to take stock of the travel arrangements.

"The man came in the range of the rotor blades of a helicopter. He died on the spot," Rudraprayag SP Visakha Ashok told ANI.

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 8:11 PM IST

