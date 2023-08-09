Mizoram polls 2023: Former footballer Lapekhlua to contest on ZPM ticket

Former India footballer Jeje Lapekhlua joined Mizoram's main Opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in March, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The 32-year-old Lapekhlua joined ZPM on March 27 at his home town Hnahthial, party general secretary Eddy Zosangliana Colney said. Lapekhlua confirmed the news to PTI.

Lalpekhlua retired in 2023 and was the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Player of the Year in 2016.

After making his debut for Pune FC, Lalpekhlua played for Dempo, Chennaiyin, Mohun Bagan, and East Bengal. He won the I-League in 2014-15 with Mohun Bagan and helped Chennaiyin win the Indian Super League in 2015 and 2017.

After making his debut in 2011, he scored 23 goals in 56 appearances for India.



Zoram People's Movement

In 2017, ZPM was formed in 2017 as an alliance of three parties to present an alternative to the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF). Later, three other parties also joined the alliance. The ZPM was formed by six parties: Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP), Mizoram People's Conference (MPC), Zoram Exodus Movement (ZEM), Mizoram People's Party (MPP), Zoram Reformation Front (ZRF), and Zoram Democratic Front (ZDF).

ZPM fielded candidates in 36 out of 40 seats in Mizoram Assembly polls and won 8 seats in the 2018 Mizoram Legislative Assembly election. On March 29, the ZPM won all 11 seats in the first Lunglei Municipal Council election. The MNF failed to win a single seat.

Mizoram is set to go to polls later this year. The MNF currently governs the state. In the 2018 assembly elections, MNF won 26 in the 40-seat assembly house.