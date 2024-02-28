PC, laptop imports from China surged by 11.3% to $276 million in December

In a further step-down, the government announced that it would not restrict the import of such electronic products from any territory, while also introducing a new contactless import authorisation system

After a month’s gap, imports of personal computers such as laptops and tablets from China surged by 11.3 per cent to $276 million in December while total imports of the items contracted 0.8 per cent during the month, latest commerce department data shows.

However, in December, imports of laptops and tablets shrank from countries like Singapore (-66.1 per cent) and Hong Kong (-41.8 per cent), which are marginal players with $11.6 million and $13.6 million inbound shipments to India during the month.

In December, China’s share increased to 89.4 per cent in total shipments of the items to India compared to a 76.4 per cent share during the April-December period of FY24.

When the government’s online monitoring system for the import of electronic hardware items became operational in November, imports of the items contracted 14 per cent from China while overall the dip was 17 per cent.

On August 3 last year, the Centre announced plans to categorise products in the information technology hardware segment, such as laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers, under the “restricted” label.

Following this, the import of laptops and tablets shot up in September (by 41.8 per cent) and October (by 29.7 per cent) amid fear of licensing requirements. However, the government deferred the implementation until November 1 after the industry expressed serious concerns over the decision, which was originally aimed at reducing import dependence on China and ensuring a trusted supply chain.

In a further step-down, the government announced that it would not restrict the import of such electronic products from any territory, while also introducing a new contactless import authorisation system.

With the import monitoring system now in place, the government is able to collect data about specific products coming in from different sources.

India’s key trading partners have expressed concerns over the online monitoring system at the World Trade Organization. US Trade Representative Katherine Tai raised the issue last month during the India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF), which she co-chaired with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Tai commended India for implementing the import management system in a facilitative manner that has so far minimised the impact on trade and urged India to ensure that the end-to-end online system currently in operation and related policies do not restrict trade going forward.

Tai later told reporters that she stressed the need for India keeping the country, as well as relevant stakeholders, informed about its plan for the import monitoring system for laptops, tablets, and select IT hardware. India has already said that the system has been put into place until September 2024