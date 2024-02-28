Centre investing Rs 1.5 trillion on road infra in Tamil Nadu, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 17,300 crore in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. He also announced that the government of India is investing around Rs 1.5 trillion in the road infrastructure of Tamil Nadu.

“Central government's efforts to improve connectivity are increasing the ease of living,” he said. On Wednesday, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V O Chidambaranar Port. India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative was also launched. He dedicated tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across 10 states. He also dedicated rail projects for the doubling of the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Nagercoil rail line, including the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Tirunelveli section and the Melappalayam - Aralvaymoli section. Modi also dedicated four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about Rs 4,586 crore.

Regarding the foundation stone of the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V O Chidambaranar Port, the prime minister informed that this project will have an investment of Rs 7,000 crore. Projects worth Rs 900 crore have been dedicated today and Rs 2,500 crore worth projects were initiated on 13 ports. These projects will benefit Tamil Nadu and will create avenues of employment in the state, he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the rail and road development projects on Wednesday and said that the electrification and doubling of rail lines will further improve connectivity between South Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while also easing the congestion in Tirunelveli and Nagercoil sectors. He also mentioned the four major projects for the modernization of roadways in Tamil Nadu will give a boost to connectivity, reduce travel time, and encourage trade and tourism in the state.

Recounting the initiatives of the central government, the Prime Minister informed that in the last 10 years, 1300-kilometer-long rail projects were undertaken in Tamil Nadu, around 2000 km of railway electrification was achieved, creation of flyovers and underpasses, and the upgrading of many railway stations were done. He said five Vande Bharat trains are running in the state, providing world-class travel experience.