close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

People of Bengal have always been cultured, progressive: Prez Murmu

President further lauded the state saying that sacrifice and martyrdom, culture and education have been the life ideals in the land of Bengal

ANI General News
President Droupadi Murmu

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 8:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu, on her maiden visit to West Bengal on Monday said that the people of the state have always been cultured and progressive.

"The people of Bengal are cultured and progressive. The land of Bengal has given birth to immortal revolutionaries on one hand and prominent scientists on the other. From politics to the justice system, from science to philosophy, from spirituality to sports, from culture to business, from journalism to literature, cinema, music, drama, painting and other art forms, Bengal's remarkable pioneers have found new ways and methods in many fields," she said on the first day of her visit to the state.

Murmu attended the civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of West Bengal in Kolkata.

Speaking on the occasion, the President thanked the government and the people of West Bengal for the warm welcome.

President further lauded the state saying that sacrifice and martyrdom, culture and education have been the life ideals in the land of Bengal.

"Even after reaching the highest pinnacle of success, the people of Bengal maintain their connection with their soil and keep on increasing the glory of Mother India. The people of Bengal have always given priority to the ideals of social justice, equality and self-respect," she added.

Also Read

UCO Bank net profit up 145% at Rs 504 cr in July-September quarter

UCO Bank Q2 net rises 145% to Rs 504 crore, gross NPA declines to 6.58%

Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts

President Droupadi Murmu to embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal today

Saddened by loss of lives in Uttarakhand bus accident: President Murmu

LIVE: Congress calls a meeting of MPs at party office to chalk out strategy

Washington watching Rahul Gandhi's case in Indian courts: US official

Why disqualifying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi doesn't help PM Modi

FIR against 13 cops in two cases in UP's Pilibhit after court orders

Namibian cheetah Sasha dies of kidney ailment, first detected in January

The President expressed her happiness noting that a street on the former East Esplanade, in Kolkata has been named 'Sido-Kanhu-Dahar'.

"Such initiatives give strength to the ideals of our freedom struggle, especially to the self-confidence and self-pride of our tribal brothers and sisters," Murmu said.

Murmu reached Kolkata on Monday for her two-day visit to the state.

President Murmu will visit Belur Math today, according to the official statement of the President's House.

"She will also grace the celebration of the completion of 80 years of UCO Bank in Kolkata," the release said.

Later, the President will visit Shantiniketan where she will grace the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati.

Topics : Droupadi Murmu | bengal | Indian President

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 6:40 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon