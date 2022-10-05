JUST IN
Saddened by loss of lives in Uttarakhand bus accident: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Uttarakhand's Pauri district and offered deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

Topics
President of India | Uttarakhand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indians have proved the sceptics wrong, says President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Uttarakhand's Pauri district and offered deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

At least 25 people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus carrying around 45-50 members of a marriage party fell into a gorge in Pauri district on Tuesday night.

"Saddened by many casualties when a bus fell into a valley in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," the president tweeted in Hindi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 10:07 IST

