Business Standard

UCO Bank Q2 net rises 145% to Rs 504 crore, gross NPA declines to 6.58%

UCO bank restructured MSME accounts 25,255 with an outstanding amount of Rs 1433.70 crore as on September 30, 2022

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

UCO Bank
Leaflets advertising loans are pictured inside a commercial branch of the UCO Bank in Mumbai | Photo: Reuters

Post-tax profit of public sector UCO Bank increased 145 per cent at Rs 504.52 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal against Rs 205.4 crore in the similar previous similar period.

The Kolkata-based lender said in a regulatory filing that the operating profit of the bank during the quarter decreased to Rs 1,190 crore as compared to Rs 1,334.2 crore in the previous similar period.

Domestic revenues of the bank during the second quarter stood at Rs 4,794.76 crore while international revenues stood at Rs 170.08 crore.

The capital adequacy ratio of the bank at the end of the second quarter stood at 14.02 per cent, registering a marginal decline from 14.31 per cent in the corresponding previous period.

The Gross NPA of the lender declined to 6.58 per cent at the end of the second quarter from 8.98 per cent, while the net NPA stood at 1.99 per cent from 3.37 per cent in the previous similar period.

UCO bank restructured MSME accounts 25,255 with an outstanding amount of Rs 1433.70 crore as on September 30, 2022.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 16:08 IST

