People protest over firing incident in Dehradun, CM Dhami warns criminals

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami warned that no one would be allowed to disrupt Uttarakhand's peace and said the criminals should leave the state or face strict action

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami warned that no one would be allowed to disrupt Uttarakhand's peace and said the criminals should leave the state or face strict action. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

People held a protest in the Raipur area here on Tuesday against the firing incident in Dobhal Chowk in which one person was killed and two more were injured, while police arrested the main suspect and another man in connection with the case.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami warned that no one would be allowed to disrupt Uttarakhand's peace and said the criminals should leave the state or face strict action.
Police officials said main suspect Ramveer of Muzaffarnagar was arrested from Rajasthan's Kotputli district, and another suspect, Ankush alias Golu, was nabbed from Raipur. So far, five people have been apprehended.
The firing followed a dispute between two sides late Sunday night involving a vehicle. During the altercation, one group fired gunshots, killing vehicle owner Deepak Badola and injuring his friends Manoj Negi and Sanjay Chhetri.
On Monday, police arrested Sonu Bhardwaj, his brother Monu Bhardwaj and Shambhu Yadav.
Authorities are searching for two more people, the officials said.
Local people around the Dobal Chowk blocked the Ring Road, demanding strict action and the demolition of the Bhardwaj brothers' illegal properties, accusing them of criminal activities.

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

