In 2014, farmers became part of country's political agenda: CM Adityanath

CM Yogi described Modi as the 'illustrious son of maa Ganga' for giving India a new identity in the world through his efforts

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

CM Yogi described Modi as the "illustrious son of maa Ganga" for giving India a new identity in the world through his efforts. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Varanasi
Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that for the first time since independence, farmers in 2014 became a part of the country's political agenda.
Addressing a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, Adityanath said several schemes were launched by the Modi government to increase the income of farmers and transform their lives.
He added that the schemes ranged from Soil Health Card to Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, and "today its results are visible".
"When Prime Minister Modi took oath for the third time, the first thing he did was to sign a file dedicated to the farmers. Today crores of farmers are benefiting from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi," Adityanath was quoted as saying in a statement.
The chief minister mentioned that for the first time in 62 years, a politician has brought about extensive changes in the lives of all sections of society through his work and took oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term based on his popularity.
He described Modi as the "illustrious son of maa Ganga" for giving India a new identity in the world through his efforts.
Adityanath also mentioned that the country has witnessed the transformation of Varanasi.
"In the last 10 years, not only have thousands of crores of rupees been invested in Kashi's rejuvenation, but the world has also seen it transform into a new form. The common people's faith and devotion towards Kashi have also strengthened," he said.
UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi also spoke on this occasion.
UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, and other senior leaders were present on this occasion, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

