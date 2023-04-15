close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Persecution on course: Sibal hits at BJP over CBI summoning Kejriwal

Reacting to the development, Sibal said on Twitter, "CBI summons Kejriwal, BJP says: Law on course. My take: Persecution on course!"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 11:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led Centre over the CBI summoning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind, alleging that "persecution" was on course.

The CBI on Friday summoned Kejriwal to appear before it on April 16 in connection with the excise policy scam case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested last month.

Reacting to the development, Sibal said on Twitter, "CBI summons Kejriwal, BJP says: Law on course. My take: Persecution on course!"

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated the non-electoral platform 'Insaaf', aimed at fighting injustice.

According to the notice issued by the CBI, Kejriwal has been called to appear at the agency headquarters at 11 am on Sunday to answer queries of the investigating team as a witness in the case, officials said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called it a conspiracy and confirmed that Kejriwal would appear before the agency on Sunday.

Also Read

Rich get richer, poor get poorer: Sibal on PM's social justice remarks

Modern Indian history should start from 2014: Sibal takes dig at govt

Don't proceed with probe ordered by Lokpal against MCD: HC directs CBI

Kapil Sibal tears into Centre, claims misuse of anti-defection law

Why is PM Modi 'silent': Kapil Sibal on Bengal, Bihar communal violence

Zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, J-K gears up to host G-20 meet

Delhi braces for heatwave as temp soar to season's highest at 39.4 deg C

Kejriwal only one speaking against corruption, voice being stifled: Atishi

Top headlines: Adani row probe, Ambani's plan to take on Netflix, Disney

India adds 10,753 fresh Covid-19 cases, active infections at 53,720

The BJP intensified its attack on AAP convenor Kejriwal, accusing him of being the "mastermind" of the alleged liquor policy scam as the CBI summoned him for questioning.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal | Kapil Sibal | BJP | Politics | CBI

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 11:33 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon