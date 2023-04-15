Persecution on course: Sibal hits at BJP over CBI summoning Kejriwal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led Centre over the CBI summoning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind, alleging that "persecution" was on course.

The CBI on Friday summoned Kejriwal to appear before it on April 16 in connection with the excise policy scam case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested last month.

Reacting to the development, Sibal said on Twitter, "CBI summons Kejriwal, BJP says: Law on course. My take: Persecution on course!"



Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated the non-electoral platform 'Insaaf', aimed at fighting injustice.

According to the notice issued by the CBI, Kejriwal has been called to appear at the agency headquarters at 11 am on Sunday to answer queries of the investigating team as a witness in the case, officials said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called it a conspiracy and confirmed that Kejriwal would appear before the agency on Sunday.

The BJP intensified its attack on AAP convenor Kejriwal, accusing him of being the "mastermind" of the alleged liquor policy scam as the CBI summoned him for questioning.