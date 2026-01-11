Sunday, January 11, 2026 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Personal interests not grounds to oppose new infra: CJI on Gauhati HC stir

Personal interests not grounds to oppose new infra: CJI on Gauhati HC stir

He maintained that "personal vested interest should not be valid grounds" for resisting the development of new infrastructure

Surya Kant

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Last Updated : Jan 11 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed surprise at the opposition by members of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association to the new integrated Judicial Court Complex in Assam's North Guwahati area, the foundation for which he laid on Sunday.

He maintained that "personal vested interest should not be valid grounds" for resisting the development of new infrastructure.

The integrated Judicial Court Complex is envisaged to match aspirations of the future, the CJI said after laying the foundation stone for the facility at Rangmahal in North Guwahati.

As the head of the country's judiciary, Justice Kant stressed that he is bound to cater to the needs of those coming into the profession.

 

The chief justice of India said that he was surprised when he learnt that the Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) is opposing the new integrated court complex, which will also house the Gauhati High Court.

Those opposing the new court complex are either ill-informed or not realising the needs of new members of the bar. Personal vested interests should not be valid grounds for opposing development of infrastructure for the future, the CJI added.

The GHCBA has been opposing the relocation of the high court complex to the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river from the heart of Guwahati city.

He said the site for the new complex is strategically positioned' and will provide all facilities under one roof.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

