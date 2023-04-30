close

Phone thrown towards PM during roadshow, police claims no ill intention

A mobile phone was thrown towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was holding a roadshow standing on a specially designed vehicle, as part of campaigning for the May 10 elections, police said

Press Trust of India Mysuru (K'taka)
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
A mobile phone was thrown towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was holding a roadshow standing on a specially designed vehicle, as part of campaigning for the May 10 Assembly elections, police said.

The phone was hurled out of "excitement" by a woman BJP worker who had no "ill-intention", according to police.

The phone landing on the bonnet of the vehicle after it was flung at the vehicle did not go unnoticed by the Prime Minister who indicated about the object to the Special Protection Group (SPG) sleuths who were accompanying him.

"The Prime Minister was under the protection of the SPG. The lady (whose phone fell on PM's vehicle) was a BJP worker. The SPG people returned it to her later," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Alok Kumar told PTI.

"In the excitement (of the event), it was thrown and she had no (ill) intention but we are trying to trace the lady because the phone was handed over to her by the SPG sleuths," he added.

The incident happened when Modi, flanked by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and former ministers K S Eshwarappa and S A Ramadas, was waving at people who gathered in large numbers on both sides of the roads.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Karnataka Karnataka Assembly elections

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

