Coldplay concert row: BookMyShow COO records statement before Mumbai Police

Coldplay concert row: BookMyShow COO records statement before Mumbai Police

BookMyShow COO Anil Makhija appeared before officials of the Economic Offences Wing on Monday to record his statement

BookMyShow invests in Pune-based payments technology company AtomX

The EOW summoned BookMyShow’s CEO, Ashish Hemrajani, in connection with a complaint lodged by a lawyer accusing the platform. | Company logo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

The Mumbai Police have taken the statement of the chief operating officer (COO) of the online ticketing platform, BookMyShow, as part of an inquiry into allegations of ticket black marketeering for Coldplay’s concerts, an official told PTI on Tuesday.

Anil Makhija, the COO, visited the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office on Monday to record his statement, the official added.

The development comes less than a week after the EOW summoned BookMyShow’s CEO, Ashish Hemrajani, in connection with a complaint lodged by a lawyer accusing the platform. However, Hemrajani did not appear before the authorities, according to the official.
 

BookMyShow denies any wrongdoing

The investigation stems from a complaint filed by advocate Amit Vyas, who has accused BookMyShow of enabling unauthorised ticket resales for Coldplay’s upcoming concerts. The British rock group is scheduled to take the stage at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21 as part of its Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025. Vyas is pushing for a first information report (FIR) to be lodged against the company, citing offences such as organised crime, fraud, conspiracy, and breach of trust.

In response to these allegations, BookMyShow has denied any involvement with platforms engaged in unauthorised reselling. The company has also lodged its own complaint with the police, asserting that it implemented stringent measures to ensure fair access to tickets for genuine fans of the band.

Although high demand caused brief delays during the ticket sale on September 22nd, BookMyShow maintained that these disruptions were minimal. The online ticketing platform rolled out a queueing system to manage the rush and even added a third concert date to accommodate the overwhelming demand.

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

