PM Modi greets former President Ram Nath Kovind on his 79th birthday

PM Modi greets former President Ram Nath Kovind on his 79th birthday

Kovind, who served as the President from July 2017 to July 2022, turned 79 on Tuesday

"His insights into various subjects are also very enriching. Praying for his long and healthy life," the prime minister said. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Oct 01 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted former president Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday, and said he is widely respected for his service to society and contribution to national progress.

Kovind, who served as the President from July 2017 to July 2022, turned 79 on Tuesday.

 

"Birthday greetings to our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji. He is widely respected for his service to society and contribution to national progress," Modi said on X.

"His insights into various subjects are also very enriching. Praying for his long and healthy life," the prime minister said.

 

Narendra Modi Ram Nath Kovind

Oct 01 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

