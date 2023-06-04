close

Pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir receive vaccination before leaving for Hajj

With an aim to make Hajj pilgrimage hassle-free and sans Covid cases, a special vaccination drive was held in Srinagar on Saturday for pilgrims before departing to Mecca for the annual Hajj pilgrimage

ANI General News
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 6:54 AM IST
With an aim to make the Hajj pilgrimage hassle-free and sans Covid-19 cases, a special vaccination drive was held in Srinagar on Saturday for pilgrims before departing to Mecca for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

According to officials, the vaccination process was on in full swing in all districts of Kashmir Valley to safeguard pilgrims from any form of infection.

As per the guidelines of the Indian government, vaccination for pilgrims is very important for the safety of pilgrims from Covid-19 across the world, officials said.

The Hajj will begin on June 7 from Srinagar Haj House, Bemina Srinagar, they added.

Assistant Director of Family Welfare Kashmiri, Masrat, said, "As per international norms, we provided three vaccinations to pilgrims -- the Meningococcal vaccine, the Influenza vaccine, and OPV (Oral Polio)."

The Meningococcal vaccine was for pilgrims above the age of three years, Influenza for people above the age of seventy years while oral Polio vaccine was provided to all, added the Assistant Director.

Speaking to ANI, Haj Officer Irshad Ahmad said the vaccination process was of utmost importance to all the pilgrims leaving for Mecca and that without proper vaccination, no pilgrim would be allowed to move beyond the country.

"The government has provided free vaccinations for everyone," added the Haj Officer.

Haj Pilgrim Adil Hassan said since the outbreak of Covid-19, the importance of vaccination had increased.

"Health is of paramount importance for every Hajj pilgrim and so, it is important for every Hajj pilgrim to avail the facility," he added.

As responsible citizens, pilgrims have registered and finished the documentation process, and oral and injectable vaccination has been completed in all districts of the valley including Srinagar Haj house free of cost, said officials.

They added that more than 10,000 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir will perform the Haj pilgrimage with proper guidelines from the Haj Committee of India.

"Pilgrims appreciated the efforts of the Haj House to arrange the administration of vaccines provided by the Department of Health Services, Kashmir," an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 6:54 AM IST

