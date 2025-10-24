Friday, October 24, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aptus Value Housing shares rise 3% on reclassification update; details here

The northward movement in the share price of Aptus Value Housing Finance India followed the company's announcement on reclassification

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price: Shares of housing finance company Aptus Value Housing Finance India were ruling higher on the bourses in an otherwise weak market on Friday, October 24. The company’s share price advanced 3.37 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹320.40 per share on the NSE.
 
The shares continued to trade northward on the bourses. At 12:43 PM on Friday, Aptus Value Housing Finance India shares were quoted at ₹320.25 per share, up 3.32 per cent from their previous close of ₹309.95 per share. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 25,842, down 49 points or 0.20 per cent from its previous close.
 
 
So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of 0.53 million equity shares of the company, worth ₹16.77 crore, exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE. The market capitalisation of Aptus Value Housing Finance India stood at ₹15,933.51 crore on the NSE.
 
Aptus Value Housing Finance India shares are currently 19.64 per cent up from their 52-week low of ₹267.95 per share, touched on January 28, 2025. However, they are still nearly 12 per cent down from their 52-week high of ₹364 per share, scaled on August 18, 2025.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India reclassification details

The northward movement in the share price of Aptus Value Housing Finance India followed the company’s announcement on reclassification.

“We wish to inform you that the Company has received a request for reclassification from WestBridge Crossover Fund, LLC, seeking to be reclassified, along with its associated entities, from the Promoter / Promoter Group category to the Public category,” the company said in an exchange filing on the NSE. 
 
WestBridge Crossover Fund, LLC has confirmed that neither it nor its associated entities hold any equity shares in the Company, and that they meet all the conditions prescribed under Regulation 31A of SEBI LODR for such reclassification, according to the filing.
 
“In accordance with the applicable provisions of Regulation 31A, the Company shall take all necessary steps to process the reclassification request, including obtaining approvals from the Board of Directors followed by the Stock Exchanges — i.e., BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited — and thereafter, the approval of the shareholders,” the company said in the filing. 
 

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

