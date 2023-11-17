Sensex (-0.28%)
Planners and architects have key role to play in India's urbanisation: Kant

He said India is undergoing massive urbanisation and the process is slated to transform significantly in the next four to five decades

Indian G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 11:01 PM IST
Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Friday said planning and architecture are important fields in India and will contribute significantly to the country's urbanisation.
Architects give life to the cities in the country, Kant said while addressing the 41st convocation ceremony of the School of Planning and Architecture here.
"I have always believed that planning and architecture is the most important occupation in India and the most creative journey for any student...If the Indian cities have to be given a new life, only planners and architects can do that," he said.
"Early in my career as the secretary of tourism in Kerala.... I felt I have probably gotten into the wrong profession, I should have been a planner or architect," Kant said.
He said India is undergoing massive urbanisation and the process is slated to transform significantly in the next four to five decades.
Kant said that planners and architects have a key role to play in building the new India of tomorrow.
In the next four to five decades, India will create two Americas at the current rate of urbanisation and the architects have an important role to play in creating a new India, he said.
The convocation ceremony was also attended by Delhi University Vice-Chancellor and School of Planning and Architecture Director Yogesh Singh, and Council of Architecture president Abhay Vinayak Purohit.
Singh also presented the annual report of the School of Planning and Architecture on the occasion during which 12 PhD degrees, 235 PG degrees and 140 UG degrees were awarded to the students.

Topics : Amitabh Kant Niti Aayog Urbanisation

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

