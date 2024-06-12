PM chairs review meet on Kuwait fire tragedy that left 42 Indians dead

He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased Indian nationals from the Prime Minister Relief Fund. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a review meeting on the Kuwait fire tragedy, in which many Indians have died, and directed officials to extend all possible assistance.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is rushing to Kuwait to oversee the relief measures and facilitate expeditious repatriation of the mortal remains, an official statement said.

Modi expressed his deep sorrow at the incident and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. He wished speedy recovery to those injured, it said.



He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased Indian nationals from the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, his deputy Kirti Vardhan Singh, Principal Secretary to PM Pramod Kumar Mishra, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra were among the senior officials present in the meeting, the statement said.

The early Wednesday massive fire engulfed a multi-storey building housing foreign workers, killing at least 49 people, mostly Indians, and injuring more than 50 others, according to officials in Kuwait.