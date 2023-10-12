close
PM inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth 4,200 cr in Uttarakhand

The projects inaugurated by Modi included various infrastructure development projects and those aimed at increasing availability of drinking water and electricity facilities in the hilly areas

PM Modi in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation of multiple development projects in Uttarakhand worth nearly Rs 4,200 crore.
The projects, numbering 23 in total, will give impetus to infrastructure, education, health, electricity, drinking water, sports, tourism, disaster mitigation and horticulture sectors in the hill state.
The projects whose foundation stones were laid by the prime minister at an event in Pithoragarh included 21,398 poly-houses, cultivation of high density intensive apple orchards, five works of double-laning of roads and slope treatment of national highways and the construction of 32 bridges in the state.
These also included strengthening of disaster management mechanism, expansion of education, health and sports facilities and development of temples in the Manaskhand area on the lines of Chardham.
The projects inaugurated by Modi included various infrastructure development projects and those aimed at increasing availability of drinking water and electricity facilities in the hilly areas.

Narendra Modi Uttarakhand India's infrastructure Indian education electricity in India Drinking water Horticulture

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 4:36 PM IST

