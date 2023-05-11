close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM launches projects worth Rs 5,800 cr projects on National Technology Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the programme marking National Technology Day 2023 in the national capital

ANI General News
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the programme marking National Technology Day 2023 in the national capital.

The programme also marked the commencement of the celebration of the 25th year of National Technology Day, which will be held from May 11-14.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh were also present at the event.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects related to scientific and technological advancement in the country, worth more than Rs 5800 crore.

The projects for which the foundation stone was laid include Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory-India (LIGO-India), Hingoli; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Jatni, Odisha; and Platinum Jubilee Block of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

The celebration of National Technology Day was started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 to honour Indian scientists, engineers and technologists, who worked for India's scientific and technological advancement and ensured the successful conduct of Pokhran tests in May 1998.

Also Read

Govt alone cannot be successful, people's participation needed: PM Modi

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

When will nation have 'China pe Charcha'?: Mallikarjun Kharge asks PM Modi

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo had 'fruitful meeting' with PM Modi

NIA raids 9 locations Delhi's Shaheen Bagh in Kerala train fire case

Sonia Gandhi never spoke of Karnataka sovereignty: Congress deletes tweet

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

Maharashtra political crisis: CJI Chandrachud refers case to larger bench

NIA raids 11 places across J-K's four districts in Terror funding case

Since then, National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11.

It is celebrated with a new and different theme every year. This year's theme is 'School to Startups- Igniting Young Minds to Innovate'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Technology

First Published: May 11 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

New AI-powered breathalyser for disease sniffs out Covid-19 in real-time

Artificial intelligence
3 min read

HG Infra hits new high on strong Q4 earnings; zooms 58% thus far in 2023

NHAI
3 min read

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Fake Notice on Result Date Circulates

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Fake Notice
2 min read

African swine fever outbreak in Indonesia killed 35,297 pigs, WOAH confirms

Pigs
2 min read

Protests to violence: What happened in Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest?

A supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan hurls back a tear gas shell toward police as he and others were protesting against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Photo: AP/PTI)
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Larsen & Toubro bets on $1.5 bn return from push to electric vehicles

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

Supreme Court
2 min read

In a victory for AAP, SC says the Delhi govt has control over services

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to hear Sebi's plea seeking extension on May 12

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Income Tax officials search Mankind Pharma's New Delhi office: Report

Income tax
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon