close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sonia Gandhi never spoke of Karnataka sovereignty: Congress deletes tweet

The Congress Party has clarified that Sonia Gandhi had never used the word "sovereignty" in her speech during election campaigning for Assembly elections in Karnataka

ANI Politics
Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress Party has clarified that Sonia Gandhi had never used the word "sovereignty" in her speech during election campaigning for Assembly elections in Karnataka. The Election Commission had sought clarification on the alleged remarks of the former Congress president, which had triggered a political row.

"The word 'sovereignty' was never used by Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji in her speech dated May 6, 2023, at Hubballi, Karnataka," the party's official Twitter handle wrote on Wednesday.

https://twitter.com/INCIndia/status/1656326364390375427?s=20

The Congress also shared the May 6 speech by Sonia Gandhi which she delivered in Karnataka's Hubballi in the political campaigning for her party.

With reference to Gandhi's address at a campaign rally in Hubballi, the Congress Twitter handle had posted "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity." It further stated that the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson "sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas".

The Congress party has now deleted its tweet stating , "Since this has been erroneously reported - it is being deleted."

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former Prime Ministers, Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi family walks together as Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi today

Sonia Gandhi to address election rally in Karnataka's Hubballi on Saturday

Gandhi family considers itself 'elite' and above Constitution: BJP

Rahul Gandhi vacates official bungalow following Lok Sabha disqualification

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

Maharashtra political crisis: CJI Chandrachud refers case to larger bench

NIA raids 11 places across J-K's four districts in Terror funding case

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm Mocha

In a victory for AAP, SC says the Delhi govt has control over services

A political storm erupted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders targeting the grand old party over the remark.

On Monday, the BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission about the alleged statement.

The poll panel, responding to the complaint, issued a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, asking him "to provide clarification and take rectification measures in respect of the social media post which has been put up on the Official INC Twitter handle and attributed to Chairperson CPP".

A day after Sonia's comments went viral, Prime Minister Modi accused the Gandhi family of advocating "secession" of Karnataka from India and said, "The disease of the 'Tukde Tukde' gang will reach this high in Congress, I had never thought."

He further accused the Congress party of "insulting" the Kannada freedom fighters who participated in India's freedom struggle."

"Congress has a history of dividing brothers, making states fight among themselves, and leaving no stone unturned in inciting communal violence. Whenever Congress party comes to power, the confidence of terrorists and criminals gets emboldened. They are assured of being protected by the Congress party. We have seen how Congress has repeatedly come in support of terrorists," he had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Sonia Gandhi

First Published: May 11 2023 | 1:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

New AI-powered breathalyser for disease sniffs out Covid-19 in real-time

Artificial intelligence
3 min read

HG Infra hits new high on strong Q4 earnings; zooms 58% thus far in 2023

NHAI
3 min read

NIA raids 11 places across J-K's four districts in Terror funding case

Photo: ANI/Twitter
1 min read

Uber launches flight bookings in UK, plans to double down on growth

uber
3 min read

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm Mocha

Bay of Bengal, Marina beach, Cyclone Vardah, Chennai, strong waves
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Larsen & Toubro bets on $1.5 bn return from push to electric vehicles

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

Supreme Court
2 min read

In a victory for AAP, SC says the Delhi govt has control over services

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to hear Sebi's plea seeking extension on May 12

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

India logs 1,690 Covid-19 infections in a day; active cases below 20,000

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon