PM Modi arrives at Ayodhya's international airport to inaugurate it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

Before this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya during Deepotsav last year. PM Modi led an impressive road show after leaving the airport, receiving an unprecedented welcome from the people of Ayodhya.

Many dignitaries were present upon his arrival, including Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, VK Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, and Bharatiya Janata Party State President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh.

PM Modi will inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya airport. Around 1 pm, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a public programme during which he will inaugurate, delicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,000 crore in the state.

These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore. The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.

The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram. The terminal building of Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features, like an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, a solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA - 5-star ratings.

The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism, business activities and employment opportunities.

Prime Minister Modi has broadly outlined his vision to develop modern, world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities while also conforming to the rich history and heritage of the city. In realisation of this vision, a new airport, a new redeveloped railway station, newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads, and other civic infrastructure are being inaugurated in the city.

The foundation stones for a number of other new projects will be laid, contributing to the beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around the temple town.