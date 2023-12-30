People shower flowers as PM takes lap of honour on way to Ayodhya station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a thunderous welcome as he landed in the holy city of Ayodhya, with people showering flowers as he took a lap of honour on his way to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station on Saturday.

The city, which is set to witness the consecration of the Ram Temple in January is all decked up with flowers, murals and thematic ornamental columns amid heavy security deployments as PM reached the temple town.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the redeveloped railway station and Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham Airport.

His visit comes weeks before the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and flag off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains. He will also dedicate several other railway projects to the nation.

He will inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya airport. Around 1 pm, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a public programme during which he will inaugurate, delicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,000 crore in the state. These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore. The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.

The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram. The terminal building of Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features, like an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, a solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA - 5-star ratings.'

The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism, business activities and employment opportunities.

Phase I of the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station - known as Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station - is developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore. The three-storey modern railway station building is equipped with all modern features like lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloakrooms, child care rooms, and waiting halls. The station building will be 'accessible for all' and an 'IGBC-certified green station building'.

Prime Minister Modi has broadly outlined his vision to develop modern, world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities while also conforming to the rich history and heritage of the city. In realisation of this vision, a new airport, a new redeveloped railway station, newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads, and other civic infrastructure are being inaugurated in the city.

The foundation stones for a number of other new projects will be laid, contributing to the beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around the temple town.