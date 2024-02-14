PM Modi calls for reform of multilateral institutions at World Govt Summit

Calling for the reform of multilateral institutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pushed for a greater voice for the Global South in its decision-making. Addressing the annual World Government Summit in Dubai as a Guest of Honour, he stressed that India will continue to contribute to global progress based on its role as a "Vishwa Bandhu”.

Addressing a large collection of world leaders, Modi elaborated on the leadership role played by India as the chair of G20 last year, on a wide range of issues and challenges facing the world. He highlighted the efforts made by India to bring development concerns facing the Global South to the centre-stage of global discourse.

Modi said India has brought in its own reforms based on the mantra of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' and that governments should interfere as little as possible in the lives of people. "I believe that people should neither feel the absence of a government, but at the same time, nor should there be pressure from the government," he stressed.

Arguing for a human-centric approach to governance, the PM held up India's experience with leveraging digital technology to further welfare, inclusivity and sustainability. He also underlined India’s focus on people’s participation, last-mile-delivery and women-led development to achieve an inclusive society.

Given the interconnected nature of the world, governments must collaborate and learn from each other to address future challenges, Modi said. He highlighted that it was the need of the hour for governance to be inclusive, tech-smart, clean and transparent, and green.

In this context, he said governments must prioritise – Ease of Living, Ease of Justice, Ease of Mobility, Ease of Innovation and Ease of Doing Business in their approach to public service. He also pitched the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) which aims to create a sustainable world, to the global community.

The Summit brings together leaders in government for a global dialogue about governmental process and policies with a focus on the issues of futurism, technology innovation, the MEA said. This year, the Summit saw the participation of 20 world leaders, including 10 Presidents and 10 Prime Ministers. Overall, governments and delegates from over 120 countries were represented at the global gathering.

Modi had a bilateral meeting with President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar.

Address to IEA

Also on Wednesday, the Prime Minister sent a recorded virtual message to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Ministerial Meeting, on the occasion of the IEA's 50th Anniversary.

He said the intergovernmental body would benefit from a bigger role played by India. "Inclusivity boosts the credibility and capability of any institution. 1.4 billion Indians bring talent, technology and innovation to the table. We bring scale and speed, quantity and quality to every mission. I am sure that the IEA will benefit when India plays a bigger role in it," the PM said.

Modi stressed that India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy. "In one decade, we went from the 11th largest economy to the 5th largest. In the same period, our solar energy capacity grew twenty-six-fold. Our renewable energy capacity also doubled. We exceeded our Paris commitments in this regard, ahead of timelines," he said.

"India is home to 17 percent of the global population. We are running some of the world’s largest energy access initiatives. Yet, our carbon emissions account for only 4 percent of the global total. However, we are firmly committed to combating climate change," the PM said.