Home / India News / Govt plans 24-hour guaranteed LPG delivery via cross-company service

Govt plans 24-hour guaranteed LPG delivery via cross-company service

PNGRB has proposed a new framework for guaranteed 24-hour LPG delivery, allowing consumers to receive cylinders from any distributor if the primary one fails to deliver

If a consumer’s primary distributor fails to deliver an LPG cylinder within 24 hours of booking, the nearest distributor—regardless of company—would complete the delivery. | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Long waiting queues and frustrating delays in cooking gas cylinder delivery could soon end, with the government proposing guaranteed 24-hour delivery of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refills for consumers.
 
Under the new framework, mooted by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), if a consumer’s primary distributor fails to deliver an LPG cylinder within 24 hours of booking, the nearest distributor—regardless of company—would complete the delivery under a “cross-PSU service mechanism”. 
This would be the first time consumers in India could switch between companies for LPG delivery. “This revolutionary approach transforms three separate distribution silos into one unified national LPG service system,” PNGRB said in a statement.
 
 
The LPG Interoperable Service Delivery Framework will mandate a 24-hour delivery guarantee, replacing the current 48-hour norm, and automatically trigger cross-company service activation if the timeline is breached.
 
India has 330 million LPG connections. Indian Oil Corporation markets domestic LPG under the “Indane” brand, while Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum sell cooking gas under the names “Bharatgas” and “HP Gas”, respectively. Together, the three companies supply 88 per cent of domestic LPG through a network of 25,566 distributors.

A high-level expert committee set up by the regulator found that 1.7 million LPG-related complaints are registered annually, with delivery delays being the most common grievance. Nearly half of all complaints received by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) relate to refill delivery issues, with consumers often waiting days or even weeks beyond the stipulated 48-hour window.
 
Under the new system, OMCs would take collective responsibility for timely delivery. The regulator has proposed a phased rollout, beginning with pilot programmes in select urban and rural areas to test coordination and inter-company processes.
 
Ahead of implementation, PNGRB has launched a public consultation process, inviting stakeholder feedback on operational mechanisms, technology integration, regulatory provisions and rollout strategies.
 

Topics : LPG cylinder price LPG dealership lpg cylinder

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

