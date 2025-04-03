Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 08:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi departs for 2-day visit to Thailand, to attend 6th Bimstec Summit

PM Modi departs for 2-day visit to Thailand, to attend 6th Bimstec Summit

PM Modi will receive a grand welcome from the Indian community in Thailand and is scheduled to meet Shinawatra at the Government House

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day visit to Thailand. (Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day visit to Thailand, where he will engage in bilateral talks with his Thai counterpart, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and participate in the 6th Bimstec Summit.

Modi will receive a grand welcome from the Indian community in Thailand and is scheduled to meet Shinawatra at the Government House, where he will be accorded a ceremonial welcome.

On Thursday evening, the Prime Minister will join the Bimstec (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) leaders from Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bhutan to oversee the signing of the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation.

 

The Bimstec summit will bring Modi face-to-face with Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, and Myanmar military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

'Even after 250 years Shivaji Maharaj still our ideal': Mohan Bhagwat

Kiren Rijiju

Lok Sabha clears Waqf Bill after 12-hour debate; Opposition slams move

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

Highlights: Lok Sabha clears Waqf Amendment Bill after marathon debate

PremiumKiren Rijiju

BJP allies back Waqf Bill; Shah, Rijiju say it won't be retrospective

Premiumwaqf bill, waqf property

Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb listed among Waqf properties, shows JPC list

Topics : BIMSTEC summit Bimstec nations Thailand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVERCB vs GT LIVE ScoreIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon