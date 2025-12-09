Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi expresses grief over demise of renowned social activist Baba Adhav

PM Modi expresses grief over demise of renowned social activist Baba Adhav

Veteran socialist leader and prominent activist Dr Baba Adhav, a towering figure in Maharashtra's labour and social justice movements, passed away in Pune on Monday evening at the age of 95

baba adhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief, saying Baba Adhav's contributions to labour rights and social equity were "unparalleled"

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep grief over the demise of renowned social activist and labour leader Baba Adhav, saying he will be remembered for his lifelong efforts to empower the marginalised and further labour welfare.

In the X post, PM Modi posted, "Baba Adhav Ji will be remembered for his efforts to serve society through various causes, notably empowering the marginalised and furthering labour welfare. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Veteran socialist leader and prominent activist Dr Baba Adhav, a towering figure in Maharashtra's labour and social justice movements, passed away in Pune on Monday evening at the age of 95. He was undergoing treatment at Poona Hospital.

 

Adhav, revered across the state for his decades-long work for the deprived, unorganised and marginalised communities, dedicated his life to securing rights and dignity for hamals, rickshaw drivers, construction workers, labourers and other informal-sector groups. He was instrumental in creating major worker-led initiatives, including the Hamal Panchayat, and championed transformative campaigns such as 'One Village - One Water Source'.

Deeply influenced by Shiv, Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkarite ideology, as well as the Satyashodhak tradition, Adhav continued working for public causes even in his final months, advocating justice and welfare for the working class and vulnerable groups.

Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram'

Nehru betrayed Vande Mataram that inspired freedom struggle: PM Modi

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

PM takes Nehru's name in every debate: Gaurav Gogoi slams govt in Lok Sabha

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata welcomes PM Modi's move to discuss 'Vande Mataram' in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram'

At 100 years, Vande Mataram saw India 'in chains of Emergency': PM Modi

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrashekhar

Maharashtra approves new scheme to build motorable farm-to-field roads

Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief, saying Baba Adhav's contributions to labour rights and social equity were "unparalleled" and that his demise marked "the end of an era in Maharashtra's social reform movement."

Adhav's mortal remains will be kept for public homage on Monday at 10 am at Hamal Bhavan, Market Yard. The last rites will be performed between 4 pm and 5 pm.

With his passing, Maharashtra has lost one of its most respected and influential social activists, leaving a deep void in the state's progressive and labour rights movements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Navjot Singh Sidhu with wife Dr Navjot Kaur

Punjab Congress suspends Navjot Kaur over '₹500 cr for CM chair' remark

Fire

Datanomics: Commercial buildings emerge as the second-deadliest fire sitespremium

Shubhanshu Shukla

Isro in 2025: From Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 to 100th satellite launch

Namo Bharat train

NCRTC clears DPR for Namo Bharat link across Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: FM Sitharaman introduces Health Security Cess Bill in Rajya Sabha

Topics : Narendra Modi Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon