PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi as she turns 79

PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi as she turns 79

Sonia Gandhi, the longest serving Congress president, has taken a back seat from active politics in the last few years due to health reasons

Several Congress leaders greeted Sonia Gandhi and hailed her leadership. | (PHOTO:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Birthday wishes poured in for former Congress president Sonia Gandhi as she turned 79 on Tuesday, with the Congress saying her visionary leadership did not just guide the party but transformed India through landmark rights-based laws such as MGNREGA and the National Food Security Act.

Gandhi, who is the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, turned 79 on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Sonia Gandhi on her birthday, wishing her good health.

"Birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi Ji. May she be blessed with a long life and good health," Modi said in a post on X.

The Congress posted on X Sonia Gandhi's quote, "Together we can face any challenge as deep as the ocean and as high as the sky." It said her words perfectly capture the strength, dignity and grace she embodies in public and private life alike.

 

She lives with unwavering integrity, compassion and courage, the party said.

"Her visionary leadership didn't just guide the Congress, it transformed India through landmark rights-based laws: MGNREGA, Right to Education, Right to Information, and the National Food Security Act. These gave millions (of) jobs, hope, education, voice, and dignity," the Congress said.

Her lifelong commitment to women's empowerment, social justice and inclusive growth continues to uplift millions all across the country, it said.

The Congress said Sonia Gandhi's grit and dedication inspire the party every day.

"With deepest respect, admiration, and love, we wish Sonia Gandhi ji a very happy birthday, good health, and endless joy," it said.

Several Congress leaders greeted Sonia Gandhi and hailed her leadership.

In a post on X, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said, "Birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Tmt. Sonia Gandhi. Her life reflects sacrifice, a selfless public journey, and a steady resolve to uphold secularism and constitutional values."  "May her principled path and guidance continue to strengthen our collective efforts for a progressive and inclusive #INDIA," he said.

Sonia Gandhi, the longest serving Congress president, has taken a back seat from active politics in the last few years due to health reasons, with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra playing a key role in the party.

Besides being the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, she is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Sonia Gandhi

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

