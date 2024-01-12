Sensex (    %)
                        
PM Modi holds roadshow in Nashik, offers prayers at Ramkund, Kalaram Mandir

The nearly 35-minute-long roadshow concluded at Sant Janardan Swami Maharaj Chowk after covering more than 2 kilometres

PM Modi

PM Modi holds roadshow in Nashik, Maharashtra | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Nashik
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Maharashtra's Nashik, where he offered prayers at Ramkund and performed pooja at Shree Kalaram Mandir. He is scheduled to inaugurate the National Youth Festival here.
During his roadshow, which started from Hotel Mirchi Chowk, PM Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and many BJP leaders.
Thousands of people thronged the roadshow route to welcome the PM. Various artists and special groups like the ones with the famous Nashik Dhol' and tribals held performances during the event.
The nearly 35-minute-long roadshow concluded at Sant Janardan Swami Maharaj Chowk after covering more than 2 kilometres.
After the roadshow, Modi reached Ramkund, located on the bank of Godavari river, where he was offered a traditional pagdi' (turban) by the Nashik Purohit Sangh president Satish Shukla.
The PM performed Jal Pujan' and aarti' there. He also met Annasaheb More, chief of Akhil Bharatiya Swami Samarth Gurukul Peeth, Swami Samvidnanda Saraswati of Nashik-based Kailas Math and Tushar Bhosale of BJP's spiritual cell.
Later, he offered prayers at the famous Kalaram temple, dedicated to Lord Ram, located in the Panchvati area. The temple is also known for a protest launched by B R Ambedkar on March 2 1930, to seek entry for Dalits into the shrine.
Modi is on a daylong visit to Maharashtra, where he will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik and later launch development projects worth over Rs 30,000 crore in the state.
The PM will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewee-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu constructed at a cost of over Rs 17,840 crore. He will also address a public meeting in Navi Mumbai after the inauguration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

