BJP-led central government wants to demolish all slums in Delhi: AAP

AAP on Friday alleged the BJP-led central government wants to demolish all slums in Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged the BJP-led central government wants to demolish all slums in Delhi.
Addressing a press conference, Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj said slums in the national capital are being demolished "in an inhuman manner" without rehabilitating the affected slum dwellers.
Atishi alleged that in a meeting on January 9, the Centre directed land-owning agencies like the Delhi Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to clear all slum clusters in the city.
In November, a slum cluster between Sundar Nursery and Delhi Public School inhabited by about 1,000 to 1,500 people, most of whom worked as ragpickers, street hawkers, maids and labourers, was demolished following a court's order.
The slum dwellers had claimed that they were asked to vacate their houses in two days with no offer from the government for relocation.

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

