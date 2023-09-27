PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth over Rs 5,000 cr in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated development projects to the tune of Rs 5,206 crore at Chhotaudepur in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president CR Paatil.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the event marking 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Science City, Ahmedabad.

Addressing the event, the PM termed the 20 years of the summit as a "key milestone" in advancing the state's growth.

"Vibrant Gujarat was made a channel to increase the self-confidence of Gujarat and a channel to speak to the world eye to eye," the PM said.

Stating that the world is watching the success of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit he said, "Vibrant Gujarat is not just a programme of branding but more than that it is a programme of bonding."

Later today, PM Modi will also inaugurate a new Navodaya Vidyalaya built at a cost of Rs 23 crore in Dahod and an FM Radio Studio built at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

The PM will also inaugurate village Wi-Fi facilities that will benefit 20 lakh beneficiaries in 7,500 villages across 22 districts.