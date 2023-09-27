close
BJP will announce candidates for Rajasthan polls soon: Pralhad Joshi

BJP's Rajasthan election in-charge Pralhad Joshi accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of tarnishing the reputation of the state and said he has no control over the administration

Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Rajasthan election in-charge, Pralhad Joshi, declared that the party will soon announce its candidates for the state polls.
 
When asked about BJP's strategy of fielding union ministers and Members of Parliament as candidates in Madhya Pradesh, Joshi evaded the queries and instead said that the ticket would be announced following a meeting on the same in Rajasthan.
 
Joshi added that BJP has given tickets in Madhya Pradesh to its leaders in that state. He took a jibe at the Opposition Congress party, stating that they do not have a leader. "This is the problem of the Congress party," he added.
 

He said, "We are going to win with a huge majority in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Rahul Gandhi himself has admitted that they are losing in Rajasthan."
 
On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had addressed a rally where he claimed that the Congress is certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, probably winning Telangana, and there is a "very close" contest in Rajasthan that the party believes it will be able to win. Following this address, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also promised to deliver the party's biggest win in the state of Rajasthan on Monday.
 
Joshi accused Chief Minister Gehlot of tarnishing the reputation of the state and said he has no control over the administration.
 
Referring to the incident of rape and murder of a minor in Sikar and suicide by a girl in Hanumangarh, he said, "The respect and reputation that Rajasthan has in the whole world, this reputation is getting spoiled. The chief minister is spoiling the reputation of Rajasthan."
 
Joshi held a meeting of all the district presidents and district in-charges of the state along with state officials on Tuesday, days after the party completed its Parivartan Yatra.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

