PM Modi visits robot exhibition, inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the robot exhibition at Science City in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday. During the visit, he also inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were also present.

The event will witness the participation of industry associations, prominent personalities from the sphere of trade & commerce, young entrepreneurs, and students of higher and technical education colleges, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate development projects to the tune of Rs 5,206 crores at Chhota Udepur in Gujarat including village Wi-Fi facilities in 22 districts on Wednesday.

The Gujarat government, in a statement on Monday, said PM Modi will visit Gujarat on September 27 and inaugurate projects worth Rs 4,505 crore under the Mission Schools of Excellence.

"During his visit, he will inaugurate and dedicate various development projects worth Rs 5,206 crore in Chhota Udepur district. Under the Mission Schools of Excellence project, development works worth Rs 4,505 crore will be inaugurated and dedicated by the Prime Minister," the statement read.

A new Navodaya Vidyalaya built at a cost of Rs 23 crore in Dahod and an FM Radio Studio built at a cost of Rs 10 crore will also be inaugurated. PM Modi will also inaugurate village Wi-Fi facilities that will benefit 20 lakh beneficiaries in 7,500 villages across 22 districts.

"Development projects worth Rs 277 crore under the Roads and Buildings Department, Rs 251 crore under the Urban Development Department, and Rs 80 crore under the Water Supply Department will also be inaugurated and dedicated," the statement added.