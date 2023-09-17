close
PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Convention and Expo Centre 'Yashobhoomi'

'Yashobhoomi' boasts of a magnificent convention centre, multiple exhibition halls and other facilities

Convention Centre

Photo: Twitter @Narendramodi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 1:44 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation the Rs 5,400-crore Phase 1 of the state-of-the art India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) -- 'Yashobhoomi' -- at Dwarka, here.
With a total project area of over 8.9 lakh square metres and built-up area of more than 1.8 lakh square metres, 'Yashobhoomi' will find its place among the world's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities.
'Yashobhoomi' boasts of a magnificent convention centre, multiple exhibition halls and other facilities.
The convention centre, built across more than 73,000 square metres, comprises 15 convention rooms, including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates.
The convention centre has the largest LED media facade in the country. The plenary hall in the convention centre has the seating capacity of around 6,000 guests.
The auditorium has an innovative automated seating system which converts the flat floor into an auditorium style tiered seating for different seating configurations.

The Grand Ballroom can host around 2,500 guests. It also has an extended open area with seating capacity of up to 500 people.
The 13 meeting rooms that are spread across eight floors are envisaged to hold a variety of meetings of different scales.
'Yashobhoomi' will also be connected to Delhi Airport Metro Express line with the inauguration of the new metro station 'Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25'.
Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of Metro trains on Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 kilometre per hour reducing the travel time. The total journey from 'New Delhi' to 'Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25' will take about 21 minutes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Delhi

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

