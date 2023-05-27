close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP sabotaging Parliamentary convention, Constitution, says Congress

Pointing out the traditions of Parliament, the Congress leader said "the President of India is the part and parcel of the Parliamentary system and the Parliament"

IANS New Delhi
Congress

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 6:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid the controversy over the inauguration of the new Parliament Building on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Friday once again hit back at the BJP, saying that it is the ruling party which is sabotaging the Parliamentary conventions and the Constitution of the country.

Speaking to the media here, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said: "The BJP is entirely sabotaging the traditions of the country."

Pointing out the traditions of Parliament, the Congress leader said "the President of India is the part and parcel of the Parliamentary system and the Parliament".

"They are totally ignoring the President (Droupadi Murmu), who is the first woman tribal President. Then, they are blaming the Congress and the entire country is witnessing that the BJP is sabotaging the Parliamentary conventions and even the Constitution of India. They don't have a moral right to criticise Congress for boycotting the inauguration of Parliament," Venugopal said, slamming the BJP.

His remarks came after the BJP slammed the Congress for its stand to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new four-storey Parliament building on May 28.

Also Read

Constitution is supreme, says Chidambaram as he counters V-P Dhankhar

RSS, BJP want to finish off Constitution discreetly: Rahul Gandhi

BJP parliamentary party meeting today, discussion on crucial issues likely

Prez Murmu graces valedictory function of Constitution Day organised by SC

Constitution has withstood test of time: Prez Murmu on eve of R-Day

9 years of PM Narendra Modi's govt: Leaders outline 'hits', road ahead

Basavaraj Bommai dares Congress govt to ban RSS, Bajrang Dal in Karnataka

Cong to hold events in 35 cities to highlight Modi govt 'failures' in 9 yrs

India under PM Modi witnessing all-round development: BJP on 9 yrs of govt

Cooperative federalism being turned into joke: Kejriwal wrote to PM Modi

The issue snowballed into a major controversy, with the opposition parties arguing "President Murmu (head of the state) and not PM Modi (head of the government), should perform the inauguration".

--IANS

aks/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Parliament Congress President of India Constitution BJP

First Published: May 27 2023 | 6:48 AM IST

Latest News

View More

9 years of PM Narendra Modi's govt: Leaders outline 'hits', road ahead

PM Modi
3 min read

Basavaraj Bommai dares Congress govt to ban RSS, Bajrang Dal in Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai
2 min read

Cong to hold events in 35 cities to highlight Modi govt 'failures' in 9 yrs

Congress
2 min read

India under PM Modi witnessing all-round development: BJP on 9 yrs of govt

Modi, PM Modi
4 min read

Cooperative federalism being turned into joke: Kejriwal wrote to PM Modi

Kejriwal
4 min read

Most Popular

'9 saal, 9 sawaal': Congress asks questions as Modi govt completes 9 years

Jairam Ramesh
2 min read

9 years of PM Narendra Modi's govt: Leaders outline 'hits', road ahead

PM Modi
3 min read

Robust LIC, SBI results exposed Congress conspiracy to weaken them: BJP

Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad
1 min read

POCSO Act being misused, we'll force govt to change law: Brij Bhushan

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Cooperative federalism being turned into joke: Kejriwal wrote to PM Modi

Kejriwal
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon