Friday, September 25, 2026 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi lauds 'Make in India' success, credits infra, innovation for growth

PM Modi lauds 'Make in India' success, credits infra, innovation for growth

PM Modi highlighted the progress of the Make in India initiative, saying infrastructure, enterprise and innovation have helped expand manufacturing and investment across sectors

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the success of his government's 'Make in India' initiative, and said creation of infrastructure, enterprise and innovation allows the country to prosper.

The 'Make in India' programme was launched on September 25, 2014 with the ambition of making India a global hub for manufacturing, design and innovation.

"More made in India. More investment in India. More exports from India. A transformation visible across sectors. 'Make in India' is about creating infrastructure, enterprise and innovation that allow India to grow and prosper," he said in a post on X.

The prime minister also posted a video on his social media handles showcasing the success India achieved in semiconductor industry, aerospace, train engines and coach manufacturing, ship building, metro networks, automobile, medicines, solar power, mobile phone making among others.

 

The 'Make in India' initiative is focused on facilitating investment, fostering innovation and developing world-class infrastructure. Guided by 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance', it has also sought to modernise processes and policies.

Over the years, 'Make in India' has opened new opportunities for businesses and investors to participate in India's manufacturing journey.

The initiative has subsequently been expanded under 'Make in India 2.0'. The initiative now focuses on 27 sectors, which include 15 in manufacturing and 12 in services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gyanesh Kumar, CEC

ECI postpones CEC Gyanesh Kumar's two UP events, cites no link to row

IIT Bombay

Police records statement of 20 people in IIT Bombay student's suicide

SC, Supreme Court

SC to hear plea seeking speedy disposal of cases against lawmakers

SC, Supreme Court

SC seeks Goa cops' response on Tarun Tejpal's plea against rape conviction

SIR, Delhi SIR

Election Commission adds 'Mark VIP' feature to BLO app amid Delhi SIR

Topics : Narendra Modi Make in India manufacturing

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVECJP on Gyanesh KumarNEET PG Result OutNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 1:30 PM IST