Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the success of his government's 'Make in India' initiative, and said creation of infrastructure, enterprise and innovation allows the country to prosper.

The 'Make in India' programme was launched on September 25, 2014 with the ambition of making India a global hub for manufacturing, design and innovation.

"More made in India. More investment in India. More exports from India. A transformation visible across sectors. 'Make in India' is about creating infrastructure, enterprise and innovation that allow India to grow and prosper," he said in a post on X.

The prime minister also posted a video on his social media handles showcasing the success India achieved in semiconductor industry, aerospace, train engines and coach manufacturing, ship building, metro networks, automobile, medicines, solar power, mobile phone making among others.

The 'Make in India' initiative is focused on facilitating investment, fostering innovation and developing world-class infrastructure. Guided by 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance', it has also sought to modernise processes and policies.

Over the years, 'Make in India' has opened new opportunities for businesses and investors to participate in India's manufacturing journey.

The initiative has subsequently been expanded under 'Make in India 2.0'. The initiative now focuses on 27 sectors, which include 15 in manufacturing and 12 in services.