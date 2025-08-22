Friday, August 22, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM Modi launches development projects worth ₹6,880 cr in Bihar's Gayaji

PM Modi launches development projects worth ₹6,880 cr in Bihar's Gayaji

The PM also flagged off two trains -- Amrit Bharat Express between Gayaji and Delhi and Buddhist Circuit train between Vaishali and Koderma

Gayaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha during a public meeting, in Gayaji, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Gayaji (Bihar)
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched several projects, including the 660 MW Buxar thermal power plant, worth a total of Rs 6,880 crore in Bihar's Gayaji district on Friday, officials said.

The PM also flagged off two trains -- Amrit Bharat Express between Gayaji and Delhi and Buddhist Circuit train between Vaishali and Koderma. The latter will give a boost to tourism and pilgrimage across key Buddhist sites in the region.

The Buxar thermal power plant will significantly enhance power generation capacity, improve energy security, and meet the growing electricity demand of the region, they said.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and several Union ministers, state ministers, MPs and MLAs were also present on the occasion.

 

The PM also inaugurated the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Muzaffarpur.

The medical facility includes advanced oncology OPD and IPD wards, operation theatres, modern laboratories, blood bank, and a 24-bed ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and HDU (High Dependency Unit), they said.

This state-of-the-art facility will provide advanced and affordable cancer care to patients in Bihar and neighbouring states, reducing the need to travel to distant metros for treatment.

The PM also inaugurated a sewerage treatment plant (STP) and sewerage network at Munger, constructed under Namami Gange project, worth over Rs 520 crore. It will help reduce pollution load in the Ganga and improve sanitation facilities in the region, they said.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for a series of urban infrastructure projects worth around Rs 1,260 crore.

These include the STP and sewerage network at Daudnagar in Aurangabad, and Jehanabad; STP and interception and diversion work at Barahiya in Lakhisarai, and Jamui.

Under the Under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0), he laid the foundation stone of water supply projects at Aurangabad, Bodhgaya and Jehanabad.

A 'griha pravesh' ceremony of 12,000 rural beneficiaries under PMAY-Gramin and 4,260 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) also took place with the symbolic handing over of keys to a few beneficiaries by the PM.

The PM also inaugurated the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur to Mokama section of NH-31, worth around Rs 1,900 crore, which will ease congestion, reduce travel time, and enhance passenger and freight movement.

PM Modi will later inaugurate the 1.86-km Aunta-Simaria Bridge on Ganga River. It will provide direct connectivity between Mokama in Patna district and Begusarai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Nitish Kumar Bihar BJP

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

