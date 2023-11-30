Sensex (-0.26%)
66725.07 -176.84
Nifty (-0.14%)
20069.10 -27.50
Nifty Midcap (0.44%)
42805.70 + 187.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6510.75 + 17.70
Nifty Bank (-0.50%)
44344.80 -221.65
Heatmap

PM Modi launches initiative to increase number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras

During the event, Prime Minister Modi launched a programme to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country from 10,000 to 25,000

narendra modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 12:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched an initiative to increase number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which sell medicines at subsidised rates, from 10,000 to 25,000.
Modi interacted with the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' beneficiaries via video conferencing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with an aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time bound manner, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
During the event, Prime Minister Modi launched a programme to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country from 10,000 to 25,000.
The prime minister also dedicated to the nation the landmark 10,000th Jan Aushadi Kendra at AIIMS, Deoghar.
He also launched the 'Drone Didi Yojana'.
The scheme aims to provide drones to 15,000 select women Self Help Groups during the period 2024-25 to 2025-2026 for providing rental services to farmers for agriculture purpose.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Govt in final stages of introducing policy to promote pharma R&D: Mandaviya

IAF, Drone Federation of India to co-host Bharat Drone Shakti 2023

PM to flag off 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' from Birsa Munda's birthplace

PM asks ministers to actively participate in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Viksit Bharat Yatra: 166k footfall in rural health camps during launch week

Odisha to provide free online NEET, JEE coaching to class 11, 12 students

H9N2 virus spreading among children, has connection with winter: Expert

India needs to work with us: Trudeau after US indictment of Indian national

Indira, Haksar proved more than a match for Nixon-Kissinger in 1971: Ramesh

New SIM Card Rules to be implemented from December 1, check the details

Topics : Narendra Modi Jan Aushadhi programme Jan Aushadhi stores Health Ministry National Health Mission

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon