Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again
BJP prepares to cash in on free ration ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: BJP's prestige battle to defend its turf
New dividend, bonus share policy to create value for Gujarat PSUs: Analysts
Logistics, defence see MoUs worth Rs 16,400 crore in Uttar Pradesh
For Santiniketan, Unesco World Heritage status has been a decade-long wait
NCP leader Jayant Patil does not appear before ED, cites family engagements
Pressuring Speaker won't be compatible with fair legal process: Fadnavis
Go First crisis will not change Indian aviation's growth trajectory: Boeing
B S Dhanoa highlights necessity of indigenous tech base for defence needs