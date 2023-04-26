Shares of Gujarat PSUs in demand; GMDC, GSFC, GACL rally up to 10%

Also Read Fertilizer shares in focus: RCF, GNFC, GSFC, NFL, Chambal surge up to 12% GNFC, Deepak Fertilisers can soar up to 35%, hint charts; avoid Chambal Petronet LNG books highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 1,181 crore in Q3 Extensive exploration programme to find minerals stepped up in Rajasthan No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts; SpiceJet up 7%, Gujarat-based PSUs shine HDFC Securities recommends Buy on Triveni Engineering, NFL; check why Stocks to watch: Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Glenmark Pharma, IHCL, Raymond Nifty Auto likely to exhibit range-bound trade; FMCG seems overbought Sebi issues notices to Essel's Amit Goenka, 7 others in fund diversion case

Shares of the listed public sector undertakings (PSUs) of Gujarat government rallied up to 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the state government on Tuesday announced a new policy for minimum level of dividend distribution and bonus shares to shareholders of listed companies and PSUs of the state.This new policy of compulsory dividend and bonus shares is expected to add to the valuation of Gujarat state PSUs. Among the individual stocks, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) has rallied 10 per cent to Rs 146.80 on the BSE in intra-day trade.Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GIPCL) (Rs 83.65), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) (Rs 139.20) and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. (GACL) (Rs 687.55) rallied up to 8 per cent each.Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) (Rs 567.70), Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) (Rs 280.70) and Gujarat Gas (Rs 465) were up in the range of 1 per cent to 5 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.03 per cent at 60,113 at 09:21 AM.Gujarat has mandated a minimum of 30 per cent of profit after tax (PAT) or 5 per cent of net worth, whichever is higher to be a minimum level of dividend declared for shareholders. However, only the minimum level and maximum permissible level of dividend should be declared.For the buyback of shares, every state PSU having a net worth of at least Rs 2,000 crore and cash and bank balance of Rs 1,000 crore have been mandated to exercise the option to buy back their own shares. In the case of bonus shares, state PSUs that have defined reserve and surplus equal to or more than 10 times their paid-up equity share capital are required to issue bonus shares to their shareholders.In case of splitting of shares, Gujarat has mandated splitting of shares where the market price or book value of state PSUs’ shares exceeds 50 times of its value, provided its existing face value of a share is more than Re 1.Within the metal and mining space this development augurs well for the shareholders of GMDC, according to ICICI Securities.