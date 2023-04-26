close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Shares of Gujarat PSUs in demand; GMDC, GSFC, GACL rally up to 10%

Gujarat government on Tuesday has announced a new policy for minimum level of dividend distribution and bonus shares to shareholders for listed companies and PSUs of the state.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Live stock market trading action

stock brokers, Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of the listed public sector undertakings (PSUs) of Gujarat government rallied up to 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the state government on Tuesday announced a new policy for minimum level of dividend distribution and bonus shares to shareholders of listed companies and PSUs of the state.
This new policy of compulsory dividend and bonus shares is expected to add to the valuation of Gujarat state PSUs. Among the individual stocks, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) has rallied 10 per cent to Rs 146.80 on the BSE in intra-day trade.
Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GIPCL) (Rs 83.65), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) (Rs 139.20) and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. (GACL) (Rs 687.55) rallied up to 8 per cent each.

Also Read

Fertilizer shares in focus: RCF, GNFC, GSFC, NFL, Chambal surge up to 12%

GNFC, Deepak Fertilisers can soar up to 35%, hint charts; avoid Chambal

Petronet LNG books highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 1,181 crore in Q3

Extensive exploration programme to find minerals stepped up in Rajasthan

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts; SpiceJet up 7%, Gujarat-based PSUs shine

HDFC Securities recommends Buy on Triveni Engineering, NFL; check why

Stocks to watch: Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Glenmark Pharma, IHCL, Raymond

Nifty Auto likely to exhibit range-bound trade; FMCG seems overbought

Sebi issues notices to Essel's Amit Goenka, 7 others in fund diversion case

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) (Rs 567.70), Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) (Rs 280.70) and Gujarat Gas (Rs 465) were up in the range of 1 per cent to 5 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.03 per cent at 60,113 at 09:21 AM.
Gujarat has mandated a minimum of 30 per cent of profit after tax (PAT) or 5 per cent of net worth, whichever is higher to be a minimum level of dividend declared for shareholders. However, only the minimum level and maximum permissible level of dividend should be declared.
For the buyback of shares, every state PSU having a net worth of at least Rs 2,000 crore and cash and bank balance of Rs 1,000 crore have been mandated to exercise the option to buy back their own shares. In the case of bonus shares, state PSUs that have defined reserve and surplus equal to or more than 10 times their paid-up equity share capital are required to issue bonus shares to their shareholders.
In case of splitting of shares, Gujarat has mandated splitting of shares where the market price or book value of state PSUs’ shares exceeds 50 times of its value, provided its existing face value of a share is more than Re 1.
Within the metal and mining space this development augurs well for the shareholders of GMDC, according to ICICI Securities.

G M D C

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks GMDC GSFC Market trends stock market trading Gujarat government Dividend policy Stock Split

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 9:38 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Gold price rises by Rs 220 to Rs 60,930, silver up by Rs 300 at Rs 76,700

Gold
2 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; SpiceJet up 7%, Gujarat-based PSUs shine

Stock Market LIVE:
2 min read
Web Exclusive

HDFC Securities recommends Buy on Triveni Engineering, NFL; check why

technicals
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Stocks to watch: Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Glenmark Pharma, IHCL, Raymond

Mutual funds drive markets to lifetime highs
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty Auto likely to exhibit range-bound trade; FMCG seems overbought

markets
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stock of this speciality chemical nearly doubled in less than 3 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Power stocks to stay charged as heat wave sweeps India, say analysts

People cover themselves with clothes to avoid the scorching heat on a hot summer day in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Escorts, Bank of India: Select midcap stocks are poised for up to 20% gains

Markets, Investors, Companies
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Mankind Pharma IPO subscribed 8% so far on Day 1; GMP down 30% in 10 days

Mankind Pharma
3 min read

3 Adani Group stocks hit 5% upper circuit; Adani Enterprises jumps 4%

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon