SKM bandh call: Farmers, labourers block Shimla-Kinnaur road in HP

Demanding an adequate compensation for the land acquired for hydro power projects and employment for youths, farmers and labourers of 16 affected panchayats here on Friday blocked the Shimla-Kinnaur road for about two-and-a-half hours.

Protestors took out a rally in Nirath Bazaar and later blocked the road, about 110 km from the state capital Shimla. Former CPI(M) MLA Rakesh Singha said that besides addressing the locals' issues, the protest was held to express solidarity with the farmers "facing injustice" at the national level.

Now, farmers and labourers are going to organise protests and move forward to fight for their rights until their demands are fulfilled. The main objective was to protest against the project builder allegedly not fulfilling the demands, including adequate compensation and jobs to locals in projects in the area, the protestors said.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the road blocked by the protestors.

People from 16 panchayats have reached here for the protest, said Dehra Panchayat head Saroj Bala.