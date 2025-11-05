India's Gen Z seeks better pay, flexibility, and purpose at work: Survey

Financial security, flexibility, and a sense of purpose are among the top priorities for India’s Gen Z when making career choices, according to a report released on Wednesday by recruitment firm Randstad India.
Titled “The Gen Z Workplace Blueprint,” the report notes that young Indian professionals are redefining workplace norms, seeking not only financial stability but also autonomy, adaptability, and alignment with their personal values.
“Gen Z is reshaping the workplace with a rare blend of ambition, confidence, and adaptability. They want to grow fast, learn continuously, and embrace new challenges but are equally uncompromising about their expectations. For them, compensation and financial stability are a given, but true engagement comes from flexibility, purpose, and opportunities to upskill,” said Viswanath PS, managing director and chief executive officer of Randstad India, as quoted by BW Businessworld.
What factors matter most to India’s Gen Z workers?
The study highlights that better pay (37 per cent), flexible hours (25 per cent), and work-life balance (22 per cent) are stronger motivators than traditional perks. Travel opportunities (18 per cent) and the option to work remotely abroad (14 per cent) also influence retention, the report said.
The survey is based on responses from 750 Indian workers across different sectors.
How does Gen Z view technology and AI at work?
The report adds that India’s Gen Z cohort is tech-savvy but cautious about artificial intelligence (AI). About 82 per cent are enthusiastic about AI, and 83 per cent use it for problem-solving. However, 44 per cent worry about its long-term impact on their jobs — a higher share than among older cohorts.
Moreover, 52 per cent of Gen Z actively learn through AI tools, supplemented by on-the-job training (47 per cent) and peer learning (44 per cent), reflecting their preference for blended, continuous learning models.
How engaged is Gen Z compared to older generations?
About 81 per cent of Gen Z feel engaged in their current roles — lower than engagement levels among millennials (92 per cent) and Gen X (91 per cent). Still, 77 per cent believe their current jobs align with their “dream jobs,” showing optimism about career direction.
How are employers responding to Gen Z expectations?
“Unlike previous generations, Gen Z is not about tenure. It is about employers who invest in their growth and respect their need for balance. This shift is not a challenge but an opportunity for organisations to evolve. Employers who embed lifelong learning, inclusive cultures, and flexible policies will not just attract and retain Gen Z talent — they will build resilient, future-ready businesses,” Viswanath added.