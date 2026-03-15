Sunday, March 15, 2026 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams in Middle East countries amid ongoing war

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams in Middle East countries amid ongoing war

The Central Board of Secondary Education cancels Class 12 board exams scheduled between March 16 and April 10 for students in Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations

CBSE

CBSE has cancelled Class 12 board exams in the Middle East.

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday cancelled Class 12 board examinations scheduled between March 16 and April 10 for students studying in affiliated schools across several Middle East countries in view of the ongoing war between Iran and US allies.
 
In a circular issued on March 15, the CBSE said the decision applies to students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
 
The board said the feasibility of conducting examinations in these countries had been reviewed following inputs from schools and authorities in the affected regions.
 
CBSE said examinations that had earlier been postponed through circulars dated March 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 will also stand cancelled.
 
 
The board had been monitoring the situation in the region before taking a final call on whether the exams could be conducted safely.

Also Read

3 Iran players have decided to join the team back in Malaysia and not seek asylum in Australia

Three Iran women football players withdraw asylum bid, leave Australia

Donald Trump, Trump

Two weeks into Iran war, Trump has been knocked back on his political heels

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPIs pull out ₹52,704 crore in early March amid West Asia conflict

Donald Trump

Trump says Kharg Island totally demolished, may strike again 'just for fun'

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK weighing deployment of 'Octopus' interceptor drones to West Asia: Report

 
CBSE said the mode of declaration of results for Class 12 candidates in these countries will be notified separately.
 
“The mode of declaration of results for Class 12 candidates in these countries will be notified separately in due course,” the circular said.
 

Middle East crisis

  The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.  Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.  (With inputs from agencies)
 

More From This Section

AP Inter Board Physics exams 2026

AP Inter Board Physics exam 2026: 2nd year paper analysis, exam guidelines

UAE on ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2026

ICSE, ISC board exams 2026 cancelled in UAE due to security concerns

CBSE Class 12 exams 2026

CBSE Class 12 English paper analysis 2026: Answer Key, challenges & review

Indian Navy Agniveer registration 2027

Indian Navy Agniveer registration 2027: Check eligibility and exam pattern

AFCAT 1 Result 2026 out

AFCAT 1 result 2026 out, know how to check scorecard and more on website

Topics : CBSE CBSE class 12 Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Middle East BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2026 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance