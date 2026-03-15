CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams in Middle East countries amid ongoing war

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday cancelled Class 12 board examinations scheduled between March 16 and April 10 for students studying in affiliated schools across several Middle East countries in view of the ongoing war between Iran and US allies. In a circular issued on March 15, the CBSE said the decision applies to students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The board said the feasibility of conducting examinations in these countries had been reviewed following inputs from schools and authorities in the affected regions. CBSE said examinations that had earlier been postponed through circulars dated March 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 will also stand cancelled.

The board had been monitoring the situation in the region before taking a final call on whether the exams could be conducted safely.

CBSE said the mode of declaration of results for Class 12 candidates in these countries will be notified separately.

“The mode of declaration of results for Class 12 candidates in these countries will be notified separately in due course,” the circular said.

Middle East crisis

The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. (With inputs from agencies)